David Kirn Sells 114,746 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: 4D Molecular Therapeutics insider David Kirn sold 114,746 shares at an average price of $10.47, totaling about $1.2 million. After the sale, he still held 942,485 shares, reducing his ownership by 10.85%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics insider David Kirn sold 114,746 shares at an average price of $10.47, totaling about $1.2 million. After the sale, he still held 942,485 shares, reducing his ownership by 10.85%. Stock and earnings snapshot: FDMT last traded at $11.60, near its 52-week high of $12.34, but the company reported a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share and missed analyst EPS estimates. Revenue came in at $3.05 million, above expectations.

FDMT last traded at $11.60, near its 52-week high of $12.34, but the company reported a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share and missed analyst EPS estimates. Revenue came in at $3.05 million, above expectations. Analyst and institutional sentiment: Wall Street remains mostly positive, with seven Buy ratings and an average target price of $29.88, though Weiss Ratings reiterated a Sell rating. Meanwhile, institutional investors continue to own the vast majority of the stock, with 99.27% held by institutions and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) insider David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,201,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 942,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,867,817.95. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, David Kirn sold 1,922 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $19,258.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $606.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.75.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company's stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,810 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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