Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells 12,415 Shares

Key Points Insider David Kirn sold 12,415 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at an average price of $10.05, generating $124,770.75. His remaining stake was valued at approximately $8.76 million, and the sale reduced his position by 1.4%.

of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at an average price of $10.05, generating $124,770.75. His remaining stake was valued at approximately $8.76 million, and the sale reduced his position by 1.4%. FDMT shares opened at $10.26, with a market capitalization of about $536 million. The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share, missing estimates, while revenue of $3.05 million exceeded expectations.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $30.67. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the stock, with several major holders recently increasing their positions.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) insider David Kirn sold 12,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $124,770.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 871,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,760,956.85. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $189,171.75.

On Thursday, July 9th, David Kirn sold 42,608 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $548,364.96.

On Monday, June 22nd, David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,201,390.62.

On Monday, June 1st, David Kirn sold 1,922 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $19,258.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $536.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.73.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,653,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,247,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 611,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,905 shares of the company's stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 174,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,880 shares of the company's stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,936,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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