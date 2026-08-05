Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CTO Sells $158,614.96 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) CTO Kunal Anand sold 392 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.63, for a total value of $158,614.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 12,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,092,673.18. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

F5 Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FFIV opened at $412.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded F5 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $416.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F5

Trending Headlines about F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. F5 stock and earnings information

F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. F5 SecureIQLab report

F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. F5 analyst price targets

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders reported sales executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The transactions included sales by the CFO, CTO and multiple executive vice presidents, totaling roughly $1.30 million on August 3, in addition to a director’s previously reported $1.56 million sale. These planned sales may create a modest overhang, although they do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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