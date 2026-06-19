Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells 4,500 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Julie Scott sold 15,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem at an average price of $35.97, totaling about $539,550. After the sale, she still owned 488,359 shares.

sold 15,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem at an average price of $35.97, totaling about $539,550. After the sale, she still owned 488,359 shares. Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK were trading up 2.2% at $36.43, with the company valued at $3.54 billion and a 5.2% annualized dividend yield. The stock has traded between $26.16 and $39.26 over the past year.

were trading up 2.2% at $36.43, with the company valued at $3.54 billion and a 5.2% annualized dividend yield. The stock has traded between $26.16 and $39.26 over the past year. First Interstate BancSystem recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.61, slightly above estimates, while analysts currently hold a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $37.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Scott sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $163,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 862,128 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,625.12. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. First Interstate BancSystem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 24,352.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FIBK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].