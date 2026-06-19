Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) CFO Buys 10,060 Shares of Stock

Key Points Fiserv CFO Paul Todd bought 10,060 shares on June 17 at an average price of $49.70, spending about $500,000 and increasing his direct ownership by 5.78%.

bought 10,060 shares on June 17 at an average price of $49.70, spending about $500,000 and increasing his direct ownership by 5.78%. The stock was under pressure , trading down 1.9% and near its 1-year low of $47.37, well below its 1-year high of $177.36.

, trading down 1.9% and near its 1-year low of $47.37, well below its 1-year high of $177.36. Investor sentiment remains cautious: analysts largely rate Fiserv as Hold, while recent news has centered on insider buying, a CEO departure, and a new €1 billion senior notes offering.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) CFO Paul Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $47.86 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,398,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $14,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares for about $500,000, a sign of insider confidence that can help reassure investors after recent leadership uncertainty. Insider transaction filing

CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares for about $500,000, a sign of insider confidence that can help reassure investors after recent leadership uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders reportedly bought more than $1 million of stock after the CEO exit, which may be viewed as a vote of confidence in Fiserv’s outlook. MSN article

Multiple insiders reportedly bought more than $1 million of stock after the CEO exit, which may be viewed as a vote of confidence in Fiserv’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not yet moving more bullish despite the recent price weakness. UBS note

UBS reiterated a Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not yet moving more bullish despite the recent price weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv announced a €1 billion senior notes offering, which adds financing flexibility but could also raise investor focus on leverage and interest expense. Senior notes offering

Fiserv announced a €1 billion senior notes offering, which adds financing flexibility but could also raise investor focus on leverage and interest expense. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang remains the sudden departure of CEO Mike Lyons, which has triggered concerns about execution and leadership stability. CEO departure article

The biggest overhang remains the sudden departure of CEO Mike Lyons, which has triggered concerns about execution and leadership stability. Negative Sentiment: Broader market rotation away from technology and into financials may also be influencing Fiserv’s move, but it does not remove the company-specific uncertainty. Sector rotation article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Weiss Ratings cut Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.23.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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