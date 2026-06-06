Insider Selling: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on June 5 at an average price of $27.81, totaling $83,430. After the sale, he still held 201,550 shares.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on June 5 at an average price of $27.81, totaling $83,430. After the sale, he still held 201,550 shares. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates , reporting $0.70 per share versus the expected $0.68, while revenue came in just below forecasts at $32.44 million.

, reporting $0.70 per share versus the expected $0.68, while revenue came in just below forecasts at $32.44 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, equal to a 3.3% annual yield. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $28.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $83,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 201,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,605,105.50. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $28.09 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $386.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.54%.The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMAO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 948.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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