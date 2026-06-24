Michael Voinovich Sells 23,309 Shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Key Points Director Michael Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of Farmers National Banc on June 22 at an average price of $14.21, totaling about $331,221. The sale was reported in an SEC filing.

of Farmers National Banc on June 22 at an average price of $14.21, totaling about $331,221. The sale was reported in an SEC filing. The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations , reporting EPS of $0.45 versus estimates of $0.37, while revenue also came in slightly above forecasts. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 1.62.

, reporting EPS of $0.45 versus estimates of $0.37, while revenue also came in slightly above forecasts. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 1.62. Farmers National Banc declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annually, implying a 4.7% yield. The stock has also drawn mixed analyst sentiment, with an average rating of Hold and a $16.00 price target.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) Director Michael Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $331,220.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,834 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,397 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,553 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 184,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,655 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 112,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Farmers National Banc from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmers National Banc

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

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