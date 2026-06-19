Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) CAO Sells $96,665.40 in Stock

Key Points Freshworks CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 10,530 shares on June 17 for about $96,665, reducing her stake by 2.21% to 465,823 shares.

on June 17 for about $96,665, reducing her stake by 2.21% to 465,823 shares. The stock was down 1.3% and recently traded at $8.86, with a market cap of $2.45 billion and a 52-week range of $6.79 to $15.47.

and recently traded at $8.86, with a market cap of $2.45 billion and a 52-week range of $6.79 to $15.47. Freshworks reported mixed but solid quarterly results, matching EPS estimates at $0.11 and posting revenue of $228.63 million, up 16.5% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $12.18.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 10,530 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $96,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 465,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,276,255.14. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.69%.The business had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 954.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Freshworks by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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