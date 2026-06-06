Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Director Purchases $81,180.00 in Stock

Key Points Gen Digital director John Chrystal bought 3,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $27.06, totaling $81,180 and increasing his stake by 10.56% to 31,419 shares.

on June 4 at an average price of $27.06, totaling $81,180 and increasing his stake by 10.56% to 31,419 shares. The company reported solid quarterly results , with EPS of $0.67 and revenue of $1.28 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 27% year over year, and Gen Digital also issued upbeat full-year and Q1 2027 guidance.

, with EPS of $0.67 and revenue of $1.28 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 27% year over year, and Gen Digital also issued upbeat full-year and Q1 2027 guidance. Gen Digital declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on June 10, for an annualized dividend of $0.50 and a yield of about 1.9%.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) Director John Chrystal purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,198.14. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gen Digital

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,559,425 shares of the company's stock worth $48,194,000 after acquiring an additional 175,835 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 430.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,721 shares of the company's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 157,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 14.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 605,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 169,221 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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