Insider Selling: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Sells 335 Shares

Key Points GlobalFoundries insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares on June 18 at an average price of $83.35, totaling about $27,922. The sale reduced his holdings by 2.37% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 18 at an average price of $83.35, totaling about $27,922. The sale reduced his holdings by 2.37% and was made under a pre-arranged . The stock was trading around $83.39 , near its 1-year high of $92.55, and remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. GlobalFoundries also has a market cap of about $45.76 billion .

, near its 1-year high of $92.55, and remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. GlobalFoundries also has a market cap of about . GlobalFoundries recently beat quarterly EPS estimates with $0.40 per share versus the $0.35 consensus and issued Q2 guidance of 0.250-0.350 EPS. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 14.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $27,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,813.65. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 372,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 62,593 shares of the company's stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in GlobalFoundries by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 49,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,315,000 after buying an additional 350,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,755 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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