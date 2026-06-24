Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Director Myrtle Potter Sells 1,556 Shares of Stock

Key Points Guardant Health director Myrtle Potter sold 1,556 shares on June 22 at an average price of $131.16, totaling about $204,085. The sale reduced her holdings by 6.91%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 22 at an average price of $131.16, totaling about $204,085. The sale reduced her holdings by 6.91%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The stock was trading near its 52-week high , opening at $130.83 and having reached a 12-month high of $135.00. Guardant Health also carries a market cap of about $17.35 billion and is up 1.6% in the session cited.

, opening at $130.83 and having reached a 12-month high of $135.00. Guardant Health also carries a market cap of about $17.35 billion and is up 1.6% in the session cited. Analyst sentiment is mostly positive, with several firms maintaining or raising bullish ratings and targets as high as $165.00. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $141.95.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) Director Myrtle Potter sold 1,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $204,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,556.36. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ GH opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore upgraded shares of Guardant Health from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its position in Guardant Health by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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