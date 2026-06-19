Shahar Tamari Sells 14,556 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Key Points Global-e Online COO Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares on June 17 at an average price of $32.23, totaling about $469,140. After the sale, he still held 4,002,653 shares valued at roughly $129.0 million.

on June 17 at an average price of $32.23, totaling about $469,140. After the sale, he still held 4,002,653 shares valued at roughly $129.0 million. The stock was trading higher , opening at $32.84 and up 2.7% on the day, with a market cap of $5.57 billion. It has traded between $26.84 and $41.94 over the past 52 weeks.

, opening at $32.84 and up 2.7% on the day, with a market cap of $5.57 billion. It has traded between $26.84 and $41.94 over the past 52 weeks. Global-e recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.27 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $252.09 million, up 32.8% year over year. Analysts remain constructive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a price target of $44.33.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $469,139.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,002,653 shares in the company, valued at $129,005,506.19. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $277,387.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.16. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Global-e Online's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. Truist Financial raised Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global-e Online by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,286 shares of the company's stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 17.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $5,428,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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