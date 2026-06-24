Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 6,711 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo on June 23 at an average price of $4.59, totaling about $127,873. After the sale, it still held 4,684,000 shares.

of Gloo on June 23 at an average price of $4.59, totaling about $127,873. After the sale, it still held 4,684,000 shares. The investor has been actively trimming its stake , with several additional Gloo share sales reported in the days leading up to the June 23 transaction.

, with several additional Gloo share sales reported in the days leading up to the June 23 transaction. Gloo continues to face mixed operating and market signals: the stock was trading near its 52-week low, the company recently missed quarterly EPS estimates, and analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a $16.00 target price.

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $31,541.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,712,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,758.30. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $2,033.90.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $31,284.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,400 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $20,768.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 24,500 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $118,090.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,100 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $50,949.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,400 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 8,477 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $39,841.90.

Gloo Trading Down 2.3%

GLOO stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Gloo Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gloo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gloo by 263.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter worth $179,000.

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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