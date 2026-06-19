Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) COO Jennifer Champoux Sells 2,176 Shares

Key Points Monte Rosa Therapeutics COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,176 shares on June 17 at an average price of $19.00, for proceeds of $41,344. After the sale, she still held 62,371 shares valued at about $1.19 million.

on June 17 at an average price of $19.00, for proceeds of $41,344. After the sale, she still held 62,371 shares valued at about $1.19 million. This was not her first recent sale ; Champoux also sold 2,175 shares on May 27 at an average price of $20.00, indicating continued insider selling activity.

; Champoux also sold 2,175 shares on May 27 at an average price of $20.00, indicating continued insider selling activity. The company recently reported a weaker-than-expected quarter, posting a loss of $0.45 per share and revenue of $4.21 million, both below analyst estimates. Analysts currently have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average target price of $32.50.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $41,344.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,049. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Champoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,707 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,406 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,870,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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