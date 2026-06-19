Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John Hennessy Sells 1,050 Shares

Key Points Alphabet director John Hennessy sold 1,050 shares on June 15 at an average price of $368.63, totaling about $387,062. After the sale, he still held 1,481 shares, a 41.49% reduction in his position.

on June 15 at an average price of $368.63, totaling about $387,062. After the sale, he still held 1,481 shares, a 41.49% reduction in his position. Alphabet reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $5.11 versus the $2.68 consensus estimate and revenue of $109.9 billion, up 21.8% year over year. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 14.3.

, with EPS of $5.11 versus the $2.68 consensus estimate and revenue of $109.9 billion, up 21.8% year over year. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 14.3. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share from $0.21, paid on June 15. That works out to an annualized dividend of $0.88 per share and a yield of about 0.2%.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) Director John Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $363.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $59,827,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].