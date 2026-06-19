John Hennessy Sells 1,050 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Key Points Alphabet director John Hennessy sold 1,050 shares on June 15 at an average price of $368.63, for proceeds of about $387,062. After the sale, he still owned 1,481 shares, a reduction of 41.49% in his position.

on June 15 at an average price of $368.63, for proceeds of about $387,062. After the sale, he still owned 1,481 shares, a reduction of 41.49% in his position. Alphabet reported strong quarterly results , with earnings of $5.11 per share versus the $2.64 consensus estimate and revenue of $109.9 billion, topping analyst expectations. The company also posted a 38.99% return on equity and a 37.92% net margin.

, with earnings of $5.11 per share versus the $2.64 consensus estimate and revenue of $109.9 billion, topping analyst expectations. The company also posted a 38.99% return on equity and a 37.92% net margin. Sentiment remains broadly positive but mixed, with analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $413.13, while recent headlines highlight AI/cloud expansion and Berkshire Hathaway’s increased stake alongside risks like regulatory scrutiny, talent departures, and a Waymo recall.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) Director John Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $368.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.01 and a 200 day moving average of $331.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI and cloud strategy is getting support from multiple reports highlighting its expanding data-center and AI infrastructure build-out, including plans to raise tens of billions in stock-funded capital for those efforts. Investors may view this as a sign the company is doubling down on long-term AI leadership. Article Title

Alphabet’s AI and cloud strategy is getting support from multiple reports highlighting its expanding data-center and AI infrastructure build-out, including plans to raise tens of billions in stock-funded capital for those efforts. Investors may view this as a sign the company is doubling down on long-term AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is being portrayed as a key AI beneficiary, with coverage noting its deep war chest, strong earnings momentum, and growing Google Cloud backlog, which could support future revenue and profit growth. Article Title

Alphabet is being portrayed as a key AI beneficiary, with coverage noting its deep war chest, strong earnings momentum, and growing Google Cloud backlog, which could support future revenue and profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly nearly tripled its Alphabet stake, a high-profile vote of confidence that may reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly nearly tripled its Alphabet stake, a high-profile vote of confidence that may reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Google’s DeepMind also outlined a plan to defend against rogue AI agents, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a leading AI platform player rather than just a search provider. Article Title

Google’s DeepMind also outlined a plan to defend against rogue AI agents, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a leading AI platform player rather than just a search provider. Neutral Sentiment: Google launched a new Gemini-powered smart speaker, which could help its consumer AI ecosystem, but the near-term financial impact is unclear. Article Title

Google launched a new Gemini-powered smart speaker, which could help its consumer AI ecosystem, but the near-term financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Waymo recalled nearly 3,900 robotaxis after software issues caused vehicles to enter freeway construction zones, adding another safety and regulatory headline risk for Alphabet’s autonomous-driving unit. Article Title

Waymo recalled nearly 3,900 robotaxis after software issues caused vehicles to enter freeway construction zones, adding another safety and regulatory headline risk for Alphabet’s autonomous-driving unit. Negative Sentiment: Noam Shazeer, a top Google DeepMind/Gemini AI leader, is leaving for OpenAI, which underscores the ongoing AI talent war and could pressure sentiment around Alphabet’s AI execution. Article Title

Noam Shazeer, a top Google DeepMind/Gemini AI leader, is leaving for OpenAI, which underscores the ongoing AI talent war and could pressure sentiment around Alphabet’s AI execution. Negative Sentiment: The UK also ordered Google to improve search-ranking transparency, a reminder of ongoing regulatory scrutiny over its dominant search business. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].