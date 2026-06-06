Insider Selling: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Insider Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Grab insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares on June 3 at an average price of $3.43, totaling about $130,340. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 3 at an average price of $3.43, totaling about $130,340. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Ong has been a repeated seller recently , also offloading 48,000 shares on May 26 and 38,000 shares each on May 4 and April 2. After the latest trade, the insider still directly owned about 3.74 million shares.

, also offloading 48,000 shares on May 26 and 38,000 shares each on May 4 and April 2. After the latest trade, the insider still directly owned about 3.74 million shares. Grab stock has been under pressure, opening at $3.34 and sitting near its 12-month low of $3.33. Despite a recent quarterly earnings miss on EPS, revenue came in above expectations and analysts still hold a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target price of $6.19.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,743,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,839,539.58. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chin Yin Ong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of Grab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $170,400.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $136,420.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $137,560.00.

Grab Stock Down 3.5%

GRAB stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 334.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grab by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grab by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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