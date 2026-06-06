GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Insider Andrew John Partridge Sells 1,491 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: GRAIL insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares on June 4 at an average price of $61.08, totaling about $91,070. After the sale, he still held 163,738 shares.

GRAIL insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares on June 4 at an average price of $61.08, totaling about $91,070. After the sale, he still held 163,738 shares. Stock moved lower: The article notes GRAIL stock was down 9.9% and opened at $59.98, with shares trading below their 200-day moving average of $75.49.

The article notes GRAIL stock was down 9.9% and opened at $59.98, with shares trading below their 200-day moving average of $75.49. Mixed fundamentals and Wall Street views: GRAIL beat EPS and revenue expectations in its latest quarter, but the company remains unprofitable and analysts are split overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,001,117.04. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GRAIL Stock Down 9.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $59.98 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.47. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.16 million. On average, analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRAIL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GRAL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRAL

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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