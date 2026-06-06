HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Director Susan Mcgee Sells 16,700 Shares

Key Points HIVE Digital Technologies COO Luke Rossy sold 66,700 shares on June 3 at an average price of $4.57, totaling about $304,819. After the sale, he still held 215,000 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 23.68%.

on June 3 at an average price of $4.57, totaling about $304,819. After the sale, he still held 215,000 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 23.68%. The company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results , posting a loss of $0.28 per share versus estimates of a $0.21 loss and revenue of $71.82 million versus expectations of $79.99 million.

, posting a loss of $0.28 per share versus estimates of a $0.21 loss and revenue of $71.82 million versus expectations of $79.99 million. Analysts remain cautiously bullish despite recent weakness, with several firms reiterating Buy ratings and price targets as high as $10, even as HIVE’s shares fell 13.7% and the stock opened at $3.77.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) Director Susan Mcgee sold 16,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $74,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 208,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,935. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 878,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 137,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,877 shares of the company's stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 399,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,531 shares of the company's stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 397,216.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,316 shares of the company's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 397,216 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,061 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 43,413 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HIVE shares. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $5.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $10.00 price target , implying significant upside from current levels. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its rating and set a , implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Tickerreport.com

Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating and $7.00 price target , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright also maintained a rating and , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. MarketBeat

Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report missed both EPS and revenue expectations, reinforcing concerns about execution and margins. MarketBeat

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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