HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Director Sells $820,750.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Dave Perrill sold 175,000 HIVE shares on June 19 at an average price of $4.69, for proceeds of $820,750. After the sale, he still owned 162,500 shares, but his position fell by 51.85%.

on June 19 at an average price of $4.69, for proceeds of $820,750. After the sale, he still owned 162,500 shares, but his position fell by 51.85%. HIVE shares fell 5.5% in the session, even as the stock remained well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company’s market cap was about $1.22 billion, with a 12-month range of $1.70 to $7.84.

in the session, even as the stock remained well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company’s market cap was about $1.22 billion, with a 12-month range of $1.70 to $7.84. Recent earnings missed expectations, with HIVE reporting a Q2 EPS loss of $0.28 versus an expected loss of $0.21 and revenue of $71.82 million versus $79.99 million expected. Despite that, several analysts still have buy ratings and an average price target of $6.90.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 175,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $820,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,500 shares in the company, valued at $762,125. This represents a 51.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.99 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIVE. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Columbia University validated HIVE’s Paraguay GPU infrastructure in an AI research project submitted to NeurIPS, strengthening the investment case for its AI/HPC pivot. HIVE Digital (HIVE) Stock Soars 22% Following Columbia University AI Performance Validation

Columbia University validated HIVE’s Paraguay GPU infrastructure in an AI research project submitted to NeurIPS, strengthening the investment case for its AI/HPC pivot. Positive Sentiment: HIVE also disclosed a large three-year BUZZ HPC commercial contract worth about $220 million, which could meaningfully support future revenue growth. Why is HIVE stock soaring today and what comes next?

HIVE also disclosed a large three-year BUZZ HPC commercial contract worth about $220 million, which could meaningfully support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity has been unusually strong, including heavy call-option buying, which suggests traders are positioning for more upside.

Trading activity has been unusually strong, including heavy call-option buying, which suggests traders are positioning for more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted HIVE’s Q4 2026 earnings call and ongoing strategic growth plans, but these were more context than a fresh catalyst.

Recent commentary highlighted HIVE’s Q4 2026 earnings call and ongoing strategic growth plans, but these were more context than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insider sales by director Susan B. McGee and director Dave Perrill may weigh on sentiment, as investors sometimes view repeated insider selling cautiously. SEC Form 4 filing for Susan B. McGee

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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