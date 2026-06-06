Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Major Shareholder Sells $168,650.00 in Stock

Key Points HRT Financial LP , a major Hub Cyber Security shareholder, sold 33,730 shares on June 4 for about $168,650 , cutting its direct stake by 72.64% to 12,706 shares.

, a major Hub Cyber Security shareholder, sold 33,730 shares on June 4 for about , cutting its direct stake by 72.64% to 12,706 shares. The filing also shows heavy recent trading activity by the same shareholder, including a large June 3 purchase of 904,252 shares and multiple buys and sells in the prior week.

by the same shareholder, including a large June 3 purchase of 904,252 shares and multiple buys and sells in the prior week. Hub Cyber Security’s stock was trading around $0.19 and is set for a 1-for-20 reverse split on June 8, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $168,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,706 shares in the company, valued at $63,530. This trade represents a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 904,252 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $596,806.32.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 629,415 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $453,178.80.

On Monday, June 1st, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 30,996 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,996.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 29,955 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $71,892.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 11,854 shares of Hub Cyber Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $106,686.00.

Hub Cyber Security Stock Down 5.4%

HUBC opened at $0.19 on Friday. Hub Cyber Security Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3,322.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.80.

Hub Cyber Security's stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hub Cyber Security to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hub Cyber Security

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Cyber Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hub Cyber Security during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Cyber Security in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hub Cyber Security in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Cyber Security in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

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