Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) SVP Sells $658,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Hycroft Mining SVP David Brian Thomas sold 25,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $26.32, totaling about $658,000. After the sale, he still held 168,374 shares valued at roughly $4.43 million.

on June 16 at an average price of $26.32, totaling about $658,000. After the sale, he still held 168,374 shares valued at roughly $4.43 million. This follows another insider sale earlier in the month : Thomas sold 9,000 shares on June 4 for about $271,350 at an average price of $30.15.

: Thomas sold 9,000 shares on June 4 for about $271,350 at an average price of $30.15. Analyst sentiment remains weak, with the stock carrying a consensus “Sell” rating after recent downgrades/reaffirmations, even as Hycroft Mining reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) SVP David Brian Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 168,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,431,603.68. This represents a 12.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Brian Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, David Brian Thomas sold 9,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMC opened at $26.01 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $58.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.45).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HYMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on HYMC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 816,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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