Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 13,705 Shares

Key Points Ichor CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares on June 4 at an average price of $70.19, totaling about $961,954. After the sale, he still held 165,078 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 4 at an average price of $70.19, totaling about $961,954. After the sale, he still held 165,078 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting Q1 EPS of $0.15 versus estimates of $0.13 and revenue of $256.07 million versus $251.32 million expected. Ichor also provided Q2 2026 guidance of $0.25 to $0.35 EPS.

, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.15 versus estimates of $0.13 and revenue of $256.07 million versus $251.32 million expected. Ichor also provided Q2 2026 guidance of $0.25 to $0.35 EPS. Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with six Buy ratings, two Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $64.57.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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