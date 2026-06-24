Insider Selling: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Key Points InterDigital director John Jr. Markley sold 400 shares on June 22 at $300 per share, totaling $120,000. After the transaction, he still owned 11,735 shares, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 22 at $300 per share, totaling $120,000. After the transaction, he still owned 11,735 shares, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The stock was trading below its recent averages , opening at $279.17 versus a 50-day average of $295.00 and a 200-day average of $323.20. InterDigital has a market cap of about $7.21 billion and has traded between $213.06 and $412.60 over the past year.

, opening at $279.17 versus a 50-day average of $295.00 and a 200-day average of $323.20. InterDigital has a market cap of about $7.21 billion and has traded between $213.06 and $412.60 over the past year. InterDigital recently beat quarterly earnings expectations and pays a dividend. The company reported $2.57 EPS on $205.42 million in revenue and declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend, equal to a 1.0% annualized yield.

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) Director John Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,520,500. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $279.17 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $295.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.20. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $707,477,000 after purchasing an additional 854,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,918,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InterDigital by 375.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $60,297,000 after purchasing an additional 157,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in InterDigital by 135.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $66,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $251,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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