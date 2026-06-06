Insider Selling: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points MiNK Therapeutics Director Barbara Ryan sold 1,500 shares on June 4 at an average price of $12.76, totaling $19,140. After the sale, she still held 21,969 shares, a 6.39% reduction in her position.

on June 4 at an average price of $12.76, totaling $19,140. After the sale, she still held 21,969 shares, a 6.39% reduction in her position. Ryan also made two other sales earlier in March, including 1,300 shares on March 10 and 200 shares on March 9, indicating a recent pattern of insider selling.

MiNK Therapeutics reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of -$0.57 versus the -$0.77 consensus estimate. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of "Hold" with an average price target of $35.00.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) Director Barbara Ryan sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $19,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,324.44. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barbara Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Barbara Ryan sold 1,300 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $20,020.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Barbara Ryan sold 200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $2,034.00.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.47. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INKT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MiNK Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK's preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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