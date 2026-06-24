IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Tang Agnes Sells 1,511 Shares of Stock

Key Points IPG Photonics director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares on June 22 at an average price of $117.85, totaling about $178,071. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and her stake fell 13.61% to 9,588 shares.

on June 22 at an average price of $117.85, totaling about $178,071. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and her stake fell 13.61% to 9,588 shares. The stock was trading lower , opening at $107.65 and down 8.8% in the session described. IPG Photonics has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a 52-week range of $66.70 to $155.82.

, opening at $107.65 and down 8.8% in the session described. IPG Photonics has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a 52-week range of $66.70 to $155.82. Recent earnings were mixed: the company beat revenue expectations with $265.5 million in quarterly sales, but EPS of $0.29 missed estimates. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a $135.50 target price, though some firms have recently cut ratings or targets.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $178,071.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,129,945.80. The trade was a 13.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $321,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 745,246 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

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