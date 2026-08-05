IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Eugene Scherbakov Sells 1,524 Shares

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $131,993.64. Following the sale, the director owned 48,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,175,468.10. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm had revenue of $278.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IPG Photonics this week:

Positive Sentiment: IPG reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58 , well above the $0.37-$0.40 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.30 reported a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose 54% to $48.5 million. IPG Photonics Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IPG reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , well above the $0.37-$0.40 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.30 reported a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose 54% to $48.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 11% year over year to $278.6 million, supported by 16% growth in Industrial Solutions, which represents 85% of sales. Demand was particularly strong in battery manufacturing, welding, marking, cleaning and additive manufacturing. IPG Photonics Q2 revenue rises 11% to $279 million

Revenue increased 11% year over year to $278.6 million, supported by 16% growth in Industrial Solutions, which represents 85% of sales. Demand was particularly strong in battery manufacturing, welding, marking, cleaning and additive manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $265 million to $295 million, with a midpoint above consensus, and adjusted EPS of $0.30 to $0.60, with a midpoint modestly ahead of estimates. Management also cited a book-to-bill ratio above one, suggesting continued demand. Why IPG Photonics Rallied Today

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $265 million to $295 million, with a midpoint above consensus, and adjusted EPS of $0.30 to $0.60, with a midpoint modestly ahead of estimates. Management also cited a book-to-bill ratio above one, suggesting continued demand. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin improved to 40.4% from 37.3%, helped by lower product costs, better inventory management and $4.7 million in tariff refunds. The planned Lumibird Medical acquisition could expand IPG’s presence in medical markets. IPG Photonics pops as strong guidance offsets mixed Q2 results

Gross margin improved to 40.4% from 37.3%, helped by lower product costs, better inventory management and $4.7 million in tariff refunds. The planned Lumibird Medical acquisition could expand IPG’s presence in medical markets. Neutral Sentiment: Advanced Solutions revenue declined 9% year over year because of weakness in micromachining and defense, although semiconductor sales improved. Management highlighted continued interest in its CROSSBOW directed-energy system.

Advanced Solutions revenue declined 9% year over year because of weakness in micromachining and defense, although semiconductor sales improved. Management highlighted continued interest in its CROSSBOW directed-energy system. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell 21% to $5.2 million, while diluted GAAP EPS declined to $0.12 from $0.16. Results included $17.6 million of impairment charges and a higher tax burden.

GAAP net income fell 21% to $5.2 million, while diluted GAAP EPS declined to $0.12 from $0.16. Results included $17.6 million of impairment charges and a higher tax burden. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains one-sided: a director sold 1,524 shares and major shareholder Fibre Devices sold 27,000 shares. Both transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, limiting their immediate significance, but the sales may temper sentiment. IPG Photonics insider sale filing

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].