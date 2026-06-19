Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) COO Sells 18,612 Shares of Stock

Key Points Disc Medicine COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 18,612 shares on June 16 at an average price of $69.19, totaling about $1.29 million. After the sale, he still held 54,324 shares worth roughly $3.76 million.

on June 16 at an average price of $69.19, totaling about $1.29 million. After the sale, he still held 54,324 shares worth roughly $3.76 million. The stock was up 0.8% and opened at $70.79, with a market cap of $2.70 billion. Disc Medicine’s shares have traded between a 52-week low of $40.00 and a high of $99.50.

and opened at $70.79, with a market cap of $2.70 billion. Disc Medicine’s shares have traded between a 52-week low of $40.00 and a high of $99.50. Analysts remain generally positive, with 10 Buy ratings and an average target price of $105.80, though the company recently reported a quarterly loss of $1.65 per share, slightly worse than expected.

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 18,612 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,287,764.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,677.56. The trade was a 25.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.93. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.80.

View Our Latest Report on IRON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 2.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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