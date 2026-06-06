Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Alpna Seth sold 2,625 shares of Keros Therapeutics at an average price of $10.72, totaling about $28,140. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Keros Therapeutics at an average price of $10.72, totaling about $28,140. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . KROS shares were down 4.4% and opened at $10.30, near the stock’s 52-week low of $9.79. The company’s market cap is about $203.8 million, and its stock remains well below its 200-day moving average.

and opened at $10.30, near the stock’s 52-week low of $9.79. The company’s market cap is about $203.8 million, and its stock remains well below its 200-day moving average. Recent fundamentals and sentiment have been weak: Keros reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and missed revenue estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a $20.40 target price.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) Director Alpna Seth sold 2,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,702.24. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keros Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 264.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,616 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company's stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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