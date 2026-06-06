Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Krystal Biotech insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $308.11, totaling about $7.7 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Krystal Biotech insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $308.11, totaling about $7.7 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Company performance: KRYS shares opened at $301.00, near their 52-week high of $319.48, with a market cap of $8.87 billion. The stock has risen above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

KRYS shares opened at $301.00, near their 52-week high of $319.48, with a market cap of $8.87 billion. The stock has risen above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Fundamentals and analyst view: Krystal Biotech recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.83 EPS on revenue of $116.36 million. Wall Street remains bullish, with ten Buy ratings and an average target price of $324.11.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.99 and a 52-week high of $319.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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