Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $634,700.00 in Stock

Key Points Liberty Global director J. David Wargo sold 55,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $11.54, totaling about $634,700. After the sale, he still held 53,876 shares, a reduction of more than 50% in his ownership.

on June 16 at an average price of $11.54, totaling about $634,700. After the sale, he still held 53,876 shares, a reduction of more than 50% in his ownership. The stock was down 1.8% and opened at $11.20, trading near the lower end of its 52-week range of $9.62 to $13.52. Liberty Global also has a market cap of about $3.79 billion and a beta of 0.92.

and opened at $11.20, trading near the lower end of its 52-week range of $9.62 to $13.52. Liberty Global also has a market cap of about $3.79 billion and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Global recently beat EPS expectations for the quarter, reporting $0.96 per share versus an estimated loss of $0.35, while revenue matched forecasts at $1.27 billion. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $16.15.

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at $621,729.04. This trade represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.20 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.31. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 109.64%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,086 shares of the company's stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,601 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $12.00 to $12.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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