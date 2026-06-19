J David Wargo Sells 55,000 Shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Key Points Liberty Global director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $11.54, for total proceeds of about $634,700. After the sale, he still held 53,876 shares, cutting his position by roughly 50.5%.

on June 16 at an average price of $11.54, for total proceeds of about $634,700. After the sale, he still held 53,876 shares, cutting his position by roughly 50.5%. Liberty Global recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.96 versus the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.35. Revenue came in at $1.27 billion, matching estimates.

, posting EPS of $0.96 versus the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.35. Revenue came in at $1.27 billion, matching estimates. Analysts remain cautious on the stock, with the consensus rating at “Sell,” even though one firm recently upgraded it to “Hold.” The shares were trading around $10.79, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $621,729.04. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.31. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 109.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Global by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,820 shares of the company's stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 299.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 251,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 50,244 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,463 shares of the company's stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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