Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells $755,096.94 in Stock

Key Points Life360 director Chris Hulls sold 16,042 shares on June 18 at an average price of $47.07, generating about $755,097. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 18 at an average price of $47.07, generating about $755,097. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Hulls still held 406,899 shares worth roughly $19.15 million, reflecting a 3.79% decrease in his ownership. He had also sold shares in separate transactions in late May and mid-April.

worth roughly $19.15 million, reflecting a in his ownership. He had also sold shares in separate transactions in late May and mid-April. Life360 stock fell 2.1% and has drawn mixed analyst views, with an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target of $64.17. Institutional investors continue to hold about 20% of the company.

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 16,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $755,096.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 406,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,152,735.93. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Chris Hulls sold 16,379 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $660,728.86.

On Thursday, April 16th, Chris Hulls sold 16,105 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $732,938.55.

Life360 Stock Down 2.1%

Life360 stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Life360 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Life360 by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure began coverage on Life360 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].