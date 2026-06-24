Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Purchases $488,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Brendan Paddick bought 100,000 shares of Liberty Latin America at $4.88 each, a total purchase of $488,000 . After the trade, he owned 1.56 million shares, increasing his stake by 6.85%.

bought 100,000 shares of Liberty Latin America at $4.88 each, a total purchase of . After the trade, he owned 1.56 million shares, increasing his stake by 6.85%. Liberty Latin America recently reported Q1 earnings that missed estimates , posting EPS of -$0.11 versus expectations of $0.03 and revenue of $1.08 billion versus $1.09 billion expected.

, posting EPS of -$0.11 versus expectations of $0.03 and revenue of $1.08 billion versus $1.09 billion expected. Despite some institutional buying, the stock still carries cautious sentiment: analysts have a “Hold” consensus with a $13 price target, while Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a sell rating.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) Director Brendan Paddick purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,559,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,564.96. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILA opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 909,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 273,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115,148 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,559 shares of the company's stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LILA

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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