Brendan Paddick Purchases 100,000 Shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Key Points Liberty Global director Brendan Paddick bought 100,000 shares of LILAK at $4.88 each, spending $488,000 and increasing his direct stake by 6.85% to 1.56 million shares.

bought 100,000 shares of LILAK at $4.88 each, spending $488,000 and increasing his direct stake by 6.85% to 1.56 million shares. The company’s latest quarterly results missed Wall Street estimates , posting EPS of -$0.11 versus expectations of $0.04, while revenue came in slightly below forecasts at $1.08 billion.

, posting EPS of -$0.11 versus expectations of $0.04, while revenue came in slightly below forecasts at $1.08 billion. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying an average “Reduce” rating and a consensus price target of $8.20; shares opened at $5.88 and trade well below their 52-week high of $9.13.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) Director Brendan Paddick purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,559,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,610,564.96. This represents a 6.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 85.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LILAK

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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