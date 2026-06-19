Michael Elliott Bisnow Sells 44,642 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Key Points Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of Lindblad Expeditions on June 17 at an average price of $24.21, cutting his stake by 63.31%.

sold 44,642 shares of Lindblad Expeditions on June 17 at an average price of $24.21, cutting his stake by 63.31%. The stock rose 7.5% and opened at $25.75, near its 52-week high of $26.56, while trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $25.75, near its 52-week high of $26.56, while trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Lindblad beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, posting $0.09 EPS versus $0.01 expected and revenue of $208.01 million versus $197.24 million forecast.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $626,361.12. This trade represents a 63.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 2.26. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 77.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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