Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Buys $24,961.20 in Stock

Key Points Lovesac CEO Shawn David Nelson bought 1,830 shares on June 22 for about $24,961, at an average price of $13.64 per share. After the purchase, he owned 205,644 shares, a 0.90% increase in his stake.

on June 22 for about $24,961, at an average price of $13.64 per share. After the purchase, he owned 205,644 shares, a 0.90% increase in his stake. The company recently reported quarterly results that beat expectations , posting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.76 per share versus the $1.03 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $138.2 million, slightly above estimates.

, posting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.76 per share versus the $1.03 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $138.2 million, slightly above estimates. Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $22.67. At the same time, some firms still rate the stock a sell, reflecting caution around the shares.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) CEO Shawn David Nelson acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $24,961.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 205,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,984.16. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn David Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Shawn David Nelson acquired 1,477 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.15.

Lovesac Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.27. Lovesac had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.480 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.340-0.810 EPS. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOVE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lovesac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Report on LOVE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $8,064,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 9.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 331.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,406 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 36.7% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company's stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 275,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 193.6% in the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,097 shares of the company's stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 234,812 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

Further Reading

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