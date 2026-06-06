Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 2,740 Shares

Key Points Lattice Semiconductor SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares on June 4 at an average price of $151.84, totaling about $416,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 4 at an average price of $151.84, totaling about $416,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Feanny still owned 63,084 shares worth roughly $9.58 million , reflecting a 4.16% reduction in her stake. The filing also notes she previously sold 1,381 shares in March.

worth roughly , reflecting a 4.16% reduction in her stake. The filing also notes she previously sold 1,381 shares in March. The stock has been performing strongly, trading near its 52-week high of $155.82, and the company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.86.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tracy Ann Feanny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,381 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $125,160.03.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 968.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,535,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

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