Jolanda Howe Sells 2,594 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Mirum Pharmaceuticals SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,594 shares on June 17 at an average price of $101.95, totaling about $264,458. After the sale, she still held 5,835 shares, a 30.77% reduction in her stake.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,594 shares on June 17 at an average price of $101.95, totaling about $264,458. After the sale, she still held 5,835 shares, a 30.77% reduction in her stake. Stock performance and valuation: MIRM shares were up 5.0% and opened at $107.13, near their 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a beta of 0.50.

MIRM shares were up 5.0% and opened at $107.13, near their 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a beta of 0.50. Business and analyst outlook: Mirum reported stronger-than-expected revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, up 43.3% year over year, though EPS missed estimates significantly. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $264,458.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $594,878.25. The trade was a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 227,479 shares of the company's stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,965,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 63,946 shares of the company's stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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