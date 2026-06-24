Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) CAO Sells $39,559.00 in Stock

Key Points Mesa Laboratories SVP Brian David Archbold sold 2,516 shares on June 22 at an average price of $89.50, for total proceeds of $225,182. After the sale, he still held 6,377 shares, representing a 28.29% reduction in his position.

on June 22 at an average price of $89.50, for total proceeds of $225,182. After the sale, he still held 6,377 shares, representing a 28.29% reduction in his position. Archbold also sold 1,151 shares on June 16 at an average price of $101.27, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling in the stock.

on June 16 at an average price of $101.27, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling in the stock. Mesa Laboratories recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.53 versus the $1.78 estimate and revenue of $63.72 million below forecasts. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average price target of $94.00.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) CAO Lyndsey Elizabeth Crennen sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $39,559.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,790. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lyndsey Elizabeth Crennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Lyndsey Elizabeth Crennen sold 118 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $11,949.86.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.21 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 2.69%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mesa Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 30.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 432.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company's product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

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