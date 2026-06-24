Insider Buying: Mount Logan Capital (NASDAQ:MLCI) CEO Acquires 7,970 Shares

Key Points CEO Edward Goldthorpe bought 7,970 shares of Mount Logan Capital at an average price of $2.77, spending about $22,077 in a transaction disclosed to the SEC.

bought 7,970 shares of Mount Logan Capital at an average price of $2.77, spending about $22,077 in a transaction disclosed to the SEC. After the purchase, Goldthorpe’s stake rose to 297,339 shares , a 2.75% increase in ownership, signaling added insider confidence in the company.

, a 2.75% increase in ownership, signaling added insider confidence in the company. Mount Logan Capital recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, annualizing to a 4.1% yield, while analysts currently maintain an overall Sell rating on the stock.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:MLCI - Get Free Report) CEO Edward Goldthorpe bought 7,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $22,076.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 297,339 shares in the company, valued at $823,629.03. This represents a 2.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCI opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Mount Logan Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.74.

Mount Logan Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mount Logan Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mount Logan Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Mount Logan Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mount Logan Capital has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLCI

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Inc is an alternative asset management company that focuses on investing in, originating, and managing credit and private debt opportunities. The company's activities are centered on providing capital solutions across a range of specialty finance and investment strategies, with an emphasis on generating income and preserving capital through disciplined credit underwriting.

The company operates through a combination of investment management and direct lending activities, and it may participate in a variety of asset classes, including structured credit, specialty finance, and other private market opportunities.

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