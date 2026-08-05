James Woodruff Lillie Sells 22,082 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Key Points Insider James Woodruff Lillie sold 22,082 Maplight Therapeutics shares for approximately $276,908 at an average price of $12.54, reducing his position by 9.84% to 202,380 shares. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

for approximately $276,908 at an average price of $12.54, reducing his position by 9.84% to 202,380 shares. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Maplight shares opened at $12.94, with a market capitalization of about $551.5 million, after trading between $9.10 and $40.43 over the past year. The company reported quarterly EPS of negative $1.34, missing the consensus estimate of negative $0.91.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.42, although Wall Street Zen recently downgraded the stock to “strong sell.” Several institutional investors, including Goldman Sachs, also recently initiated positions.

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) insider James Woodruff Lillie sold 22,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $276,908.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,537,845.20. This represents a 9.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

James Woodruff Lillie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, James Woodruff Lillie sold 721 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $20,389.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, James Woodruff Lillie sold 24,811 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $713,564.36.

Maplight Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $551.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.43). Analysts predict that Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MPLT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Maplight Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maplight Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplight Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $34.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplight Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,835,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,026,000.

About Maplight Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

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