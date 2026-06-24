Daniel Durn Sells 2,250 Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Key Points Marvell CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company on June 23 at an average price of $281.01, totaling about $632,273. After the sale, he still held 6,902 shares, though his position was reduced by 24.58%.

of the company on June 23 at an average price of $281.01, totaling about $632,273. After the sale, he still held 6,902 shares, though his position was reduced by 24.58%. Marvell’s recent earnings were in line with expectations , with quarterly EPS of $0.80 matching consensus and revenue of $2.42 billion slightly topping estimates. Revenue also rose 27.6% year over year, and the company issued Q2 2027 EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980.

, with quarterly EPS of $0.80 matching consensus and revenue of $2.42 billion slightly topping estimates. Revenue also rose 27.6% year over year, and the company issued Q2 2027 EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Marvell, with several analysts raising price targets, including Bank of America to $365 and KeyBanc to a Street-high $385. The stock currently carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of $232.74.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $279.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $365 from $240 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside tied to AI infrastructure demand. Benzinga report on price target increase

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to from $240 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in further upside tied to AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc also lifted its outlook and set a new Street-high target of $385 , highlighting data center networking as a major long-term AI growth opportunity. Barchart article on new Street-high target

KeyBanc also lifted its outlook and set a new Street-high target of , highlighting as a major long-term AI growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles and analyst commentary continue to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI data-center bandwidth and networking , including its Teralynx T100 switch, which supports the bullish investment case. Insider Monkey article on Teralynx T100

Recent articles and analyst commentary continue to emphasize Marvell’s role in , including its Teralynx T100 switch, which supports the bullish investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued Marvell’s value is still being re-rated by the market, but it does not appear to introduce a new near-term catalyst. Seeking Alpha article on real value

A Seeking Alpha piece argued Marvell’s value is still being re-rated by the market, but it does not appear to introduce a new near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Marvell CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, a disclosure that may add some caution around insider sentiment, even though the sale was relatively small versus his remaining stake. SEC insider transaction filing

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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