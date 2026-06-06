Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells 33,062 Shares of Stock

Key Points Strategy CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of MSTR on June 5 at an average price of $118.73, generating about $3.93 million. The company said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

of MSTR on June 5 at an average price of $118.73, generating about $3.93 million. The company said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. After the transaction, Kang still owned 68,733 shares, representing a 32.48% reduction in his holdings. The filing also shows he has sold additional Strategy shares in recent months.

in his holdings. The filing also shows he has sold additional Strategy shares in recent months. MSTR was trading down 6.9% around the time of the report, with shares near $120.44, well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Despite the weakness, analysts still had a Moderate Buy consensus on the stock.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $927,870.66.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Kang sold 916 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $125,721.00.

Strategy Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of MSTR opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.49.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DV Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 90.7% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Complete Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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