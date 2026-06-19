Insider Selling: Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Director Sells 77,323 Shares of Stock

Key Points Navan director Arif Janmohamed sold 77,323 shares on June 17 at an average price of $19.06, bringing in about $1.47 million. After the sale, he still held roughly 2.28 million shares, but his stake fell by 3.28%.

on June 17 at an average price of $19.06, bringing in about $1.47 million. After the sale, he still held roughly 2.28 million shares, but his stake fell by 3.28%. The sale is part of a larger recent insider selling trend : Janmohamed also sold 398,546 shares on June 16, 1,004,231 shares on June 15, and 1,019,900 shares on June 12. The repeated transactions may weigh on investor sentiment.

: Janmohamed also sold 398,546 shares on June 16, 1,004,231 shares on June 15, and 1,019,900 shares on June 12. The repeated transactions may weigh on investor sentiment. Navan’s underlying business news remains positive, with the company recently beating quarterly earnings expectations and posting 39.8% revenue growth year over year. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) Director Arif Janmohamed sold 77,323 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,473,776.38. Following the sale, the director owned 2,280,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,475,650.34. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arif Janmohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Arif Janmohamed sold 398,546 shares of Navan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $7,624,184.98.

On Monday, June 15th, Arif Janmohamed sold 1,004,231 shares of Navan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $20,456,185.47.

On Friday, June 12th, Arif Janmohamed sold 1,019,900 shares of Navan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,398,000.00.

Navan Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. Navan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navan, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Navan from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Navan from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Navan from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NAVN

Trending Headlines about Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan announced its first public-company acquisition, agreeing to buy Smartrips in Brazil. The deal expands Navan’s footprint in Latin America and supports its strategy in the fast-growing corporate travel market. Navan Expands in Latin America with Acquisition of Smartrips, a Leading Travel Management Company in Brazil

Navan announced its first public-company acquisition, agreeing to buy Smartrips in Brazil. The deal expands Navan’s footprint in Latin America and supports its strategy in the fast-growing corporate travel market. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Navan’s latest earnings call highlighted a strong quarter, including record bookings, stronger enterprise adoption, expanding AI usage, and a raised fiscal 2027 outlook. That combination suggests improving fundamentals and may be supporting investor confidence. NAVN Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push, Enterprise Gains and Higher Outlook

Coverage of Navan’s latest earnings call highlighted a strong quarter, including record bookings, stronger enterprise adoption, expanding AI usage, and a raised fiscal 2027 outlook. That combination suggests improving fundamentals and may be supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: One market commentary argued Navan has strong near-term execution but remains a riskier long-term bet, a view that does not clearly change the stock’s short-term direction. Navan: Strong Near-Term Execution, Risky Long-Term Bet

One market commentary argued Navan has strong near-term execution but remains a riskier long-term bet, a view that does not clearly change the stock’s short-term direction. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder and director Arif Janmohamed sold a large block of NAVN shares over two days, including 398,546 shares on June 16 and 77,323 shares on June 17. Heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment, even if it was disclosed properly and may reflect portfolio management rather than a change in outlook.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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