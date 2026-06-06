Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) CTO Sells $3,746,414.88 in Stock

Key Points Nebius Group CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares on June 4 at an average price of $238.96, totaling about $3.75 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 4 at an average price of $238.96, totaling about $3.75 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the transaction, Shtan still held 291,700 shares valued at roughly $69.7 million, and the sale reduced his position by 5.1%. He had also sold 13,489 shares in March for about $1.33 million.

Nebius recently reported strong quarterly results, with revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million and EPS beating estimates. Despite that, the stock was pressured by macro concerns and increased insider selling, while analysts currently rate it a consensus Moderate Buy.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Danila Shtan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $227.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $278.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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