Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) CTO Florent Heidet Sells 3,000 Shares

Key Points CEO James John Walker sold 123,688 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy at an average price of $26.49, totaling about $3.28 million. After the sale, he still owned 555,000 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

of Nano Nuclear Energy at an average price of $26.49, totaling about $3.28 million. After the sale, he still owned 555,000 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged . NNE shares were down 9.9% in the session covered, with the stock opening at $23.56 and remaining highly volatile. The company’s market cap was about $1.23 billion, and its beta of 5.05 reflects substantial price swings.

in the session covered, with the stock opening at $23.56 and remaining highly volatile. The company’s market cap was about $1.23 billion, and its beta of 5.05 reflects substantial price swings. The company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations, reporting ($0.18) versus the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Analyst views remain mixed, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) CTO Florent Heidet sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,315.75. This trade represents a 32.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

NNE opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 5.05. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nano Nuclear Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nano Nuclear Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NNE

Key Nano Nuclear Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NNE has recently caught a bid from sector momentum after EPA Chief Lee Zeldin highlighted nuclear power and small modular reactor buildout as an area of optimism for U.S. energy policy. Article Title

NNE has recently caught a bid from sector momentum after EPA Chief Lee Zeldin highlighted nuclear power and small modular reactor buildout as an area of optimism for U.S. energy policy. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention remains elevated around the stock’s volatility, with recent commentary noting strong month-over-month gains but uneven performance over longer periods. Article Title

Investor attention remains elevated around the stock’s volatility, with recent commentary noting strong month-over-month gains but uneven performance over longer periods. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed significant share sales, including CEO James John Walker, chairman Jiang Yu, CFO Jaisun Garcha, and directors Seth Jason Berl and Diane Elizabeth Hare, which can signal caution and often weighs on sentiment. The largest transaction was a 700,000-share sale by a major shareholder/insider tied to Jiang Yu at about $26.68 per share. Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNE. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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