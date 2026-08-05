Pramod Badjate Sells 3,000 Shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

Key Points NETGEAR insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares at an average price of $23.88, generating $71,640. The sale reduced his holdings by 1.91% and was made to cover tax obligations tied to vested equity awards.

at an average price of $23.88, generating $71,640. The sale reduced his holdings by 1.91% and was made to cover tax obligations tied to vested equity awards. NETGEAR shares opened at $24.56, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $659 million and a 12-month trading range of $19.00 to $36.86.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, producing a consensus “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price. Institutional investors own approximately 82.97% of NETGEAR’s outstanding shares.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $71,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 154,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,679,263.24. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

NETGEAR Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 64.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6,085.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,031 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTGR

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].