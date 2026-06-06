Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 41,124 Shares

Key Points Natera CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares on June 4 at an average price of $221.03, totaling about $9.09 million. After the sale, he still held 108,743 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 4 at an average price of $221.03, totaling about $9.09 million. After the sale, he still held 108,743 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged plan. The stock was noted as down 3.1% , opening at $215.31, with a 52-week range of $131.81 to $256.36. Natera’s market cap was about $30.83 billion.

, opening at $215.31, with a 52-week range of $131.81 to $256.36. Natera’s market cap was about $30.83 billion. Wall Street remains mostly positive on Natera, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $256.12. Recent analyst moves included higher price targets from JPMorgan and Piper Sandler, though one firm maintained a sell rating.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.03, for a total value of $9,089,637.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,743 shares in the company, valued at $24,035,465.29. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 902 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $185,956.32.

On Monday, April 27th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,838 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $1,191,769.32.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,623 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $1,147,822.99.

Natera Stock Down 3.1%

NTRA stock opened at $215.31 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.12.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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