Insider Selling: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Darren Sherman sold 15,000 Orchestra BioMed shares for approximately $61,350 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing his ownership by 1.28% to 1,154,327 shares.

Darren Sherman sold 15,000 Orchestra BioMed shares for approximately $61,350 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing his ownership by 1.28% to 1,154,327 shares. Company performance: OBIO recently traded at $4.27 and reported a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share, beating estimates, though revenue of $0.11 million fell well short of the $0.92 million forecast.

OBIO recently traded at $4.27 and reported a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share, beating estimates, though revenue of $0.11 million fell well short of the $0.92 million forecast. Analyst outlook: The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $13.60, despite mixed views ranging from “buy” to “sell.” Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.2% of the company.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $61,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,154,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,197.43. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Darren Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $58,050.00.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 3.6%

OBIO opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 166.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.46%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. Analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 324,558 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 86,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,788 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orchestra BioMed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed, Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company's research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high‐unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed's pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early‐ and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

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